By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (IFR) - Sumitomo Nikko has hired Wilfried
Marchand to head the Japanese bank's effort to originate and
distribute Latin American project bonds.
Marchand comes to SMBC Nikko after an 18 year stint at BNP
Paribas, where he was most recently director for origination,
structuring and placement of project bonds.
SMBC Nikko, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation (SMBC), was created after Citigroup agreed to sell
Nikko to SMBC in 2009.
Marchand's move comes as the Japanese mega-bank seeks to
leverage its lending strength to win bond business in Latin
America and increase its debt distribution capabilities.
In August SMBC hired Kristie Pellecchia from BNP Paribas to
be director of loan syndications in the US and Latin America.
Other Japanese banks such as Mitsubishi and Mizuho, which
are also big lenders in the region, have also been building
their DCM operations in a similar manner.
Marchand will report to Yoshihiro Satake, who is head of DCM
Americas at Sumitomo Nikko.
