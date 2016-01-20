LONDON Jan 20 Laurent Vignon has been appointed head of Societe Generale's EMEA loan syndicate as of February 1, 2016.

Based in Paris, he will manage loan syndication teams in Paris, London and Madrid responsible for loan structuring, underwriting and distribution in the region. Vignon will report to Terence Shanahan, global head of syndicate, and Stephen Swift, deputy global head of syndicate.

Vignon was previously head of EMEA corporate & acquisition loan syndicate since 2015 following the departure of Quentin L'Helias, who left the role to take up a new position in the bank.

Before that Vignon was head of Western European corporate & acquisition loan syndicate also at Societe Generale.

Vignon replaces Damien Lamoril who has been appointed deputy head of risk for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking. (Editing by Alasdair Reilly)