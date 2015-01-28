LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Societe Generale's global head of
coverage and investment banking Thierry Aulagnon is set to
retire from the French bank over the next few weeks after more
than 14 years at the firm, and will be replaced by a co-head
structure, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
The current global head of corporate finance Thierry
d'Argent will move up to share Aulagnon's role with Sylvie
Remond, who recently moved from her position as deputy group
chief risk officer to take up a holding role of adviser to
coverage and investment banking pending Aulagnon's retirement.
As part of that reshuffle earlier this month, Aulagnon's
former deputy Diony Lebot replaced Remond as deputy CRO. Lebot
has held prior roles as chief executive for the investment bank
in Western Europe and as CEO of Societe Generale Americas.
According to the people, who asked not to be named, power
and utilities mergers and acquisitions banker Sylvain Megarbane
will get a big bump up the pecking order as part of the planned
moves, becoming global head of M&A as well as global head of
corporate finance, replacing d'Argent.
The coverage and IB division houses the French bank's M&A,
equity capital markets and coverage effort. Debt capital
markets, loan syndications and commodity finance reside in the
separate global finance silo, which is run by Pierre Palmieri.
One of the other pillars of SG's investment bank platform -
global markets - is also undergoing some tweaking. Global head
Dan Fields is looking to achieve better alignments between the
sales and trading desks, according to the people - a process
that may involve some job changes.
GOVERNANCE CHANGES
SG has undergone other key governance changes in recent weeks,
splitting its chairman and CEO roles and appointing former
European Central Bank executive director Lorenzo Bini-Smaghi as
chairman, leaving Frederic Oudea in situ as CEO. The new
arrangement will take hold following the shareholders' meeting
on May 19.
In terms of 2015 business initiatives, the bank announced a
major expansion into Germany and it has been hiring selectively
in key product areas and geographies around the world.
In Germany, SG has 3,100 employees focused not just on
corporate and investment banking but also on equipment finance,
car leasing and consumer finance. Management is targeting growth
of 5%-10% per year in the country in coming years.
In addition, in global banking and investor solutions, the
bank said it would be looking to expand its client base,
launching midcap research as well as strengthening equity
advisory activities, initiating coverage in new sectors such as
real estate and chemicals, and developing securities services.
To that point, Sascha Bock joined SG in December from Morgan
Stanley to run real estate corporate finance based in Frankfurt,
while in mid-January Dieter Veit jumped ship from Rothschild to
be SG's co-head of corporate finance and head of M&A in Germany.
At the start of the year, Kirsten Kistermann-Christophe
moved from Bank of America Merrill Lynch into the newly created
role of managing director of equity advisory in Germany. The
bank said she would be responsible for building up corporate
broking and will liaise between ECM and clients around stock
market-related topics.
At the same time, Markus Wott joined from Mediobanca as
director of the strategic transactions group in Germany and
Austria responsible for strategic equity transactions and
corporate equity derivatives.
In Asia, recent appointment include Andy Liu as head of
China DCM and Raj Malhotra as head of DCM for South-East Asia
and India, while Ben Arnott joined from Standard Chartered to
run the reserve-based finance desk that the bank is establishing
in Singapore to round out its existing desks in London, Houston
and Calgary.
In the US, SG tapped Guido Van Hauwermeiren from BNP Paribas
as head of client coverage and deputy head of head of global
finance and investment banking for the Americas, while in
mid-2014 Brian Thom joined as head of corporate finance for the
Americas from FBR & Co.
(Reporting by Keith Mullin; Editing by Gareth Gore and Matthew
Davies)