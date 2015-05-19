LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Societe Generale has made a number of changes to its French corporate and investment banking operations in Paris.

France corporate finance head Hubert Preschez becomes senior banker in charge of the global relationship for a portfolio of large French corporates. He reports to Thierry d'Argent and Sylvie Remond, co-heads of coverage and investment banking.

In addition, Alexandre Courbon has been appointed head of mergers and acquisitions for France. He has been with Societe Generale since 2007, and he has been involved in a number of major deals with large listed companies, the French lender said.

Meanwhile, Jean-Baptiste Giros and Alexis Le Touze have been appointed co-heads of equity capital markets in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Giros was previously managing director in the ECM Paris team and Le Touze head of strategic investors solutions in the firm's private banking unit.

Courbon, Giros and Le Touze report to global head of corporate finance Sylvain Megarbane and to his deputy and global head of ECM Luis Vaz Pinto. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)