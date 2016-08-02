Aug 2 Marina Mulcair has been promoted to head
Societe Generale's European leveraged loan syndicate,
a spokeswoman for the bank confirmed.
Mulcair took up the new role on Monday and will report to
Laurent Vignon, head of European loan syndicate.
She will replace Ignacio Blasco, who will be returning to
Madrid after five years in charge of the bank's European
leveraged loan activity in London.
Blasco is leaving the role for personal reasons, a source
said.
Mulcair has been at Societe Generale for 10 years, having
joined the leveraged capital markets team in 2006 from JP
Morgan, according to her LinkedIn profile.
