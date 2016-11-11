(Fixes typo)

LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Jason Russell, deputy head of debt syndicate at Societe Generale has left the bank, according to sources.

The news surprised insiders at the bank where Russell had worked for much of his financial career.

Russell was a stalwart of the securitisation sector, working as a trader, syndicate and then running structured finance market solutions until July 2010 when he was appointed deputy to Eric Cherpion, global head of DCM syndicate at Societe Generale.

A SG spokesperson declined to comment. Russell was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Helene Durand)