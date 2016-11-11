BRIEF-EverBank Financial announces Q4 and full year 2016 financial results
* EverBank Financial Corp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Jason Russell, deputy head of debt syndicate at Societe Generale has left the bank, according to sources.
The news surprised insiders at the bank where Russell had worked for much of his financial career.
Russell was a stalwart of the securitisation sector, working as a trader, syndicate and then running structured finance market solutions until July 2010 when he was appointed deputy to Eric Cherpion, global head of DCM syndicate at Societe Generale.
A SG spokesperson declined to comment. Russell was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Helene Durand)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors have piled into new bank senior bonds this year, shrugging off the removal of certain covenants that in the past have allowed them to demand accelerated repayment.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 27 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.