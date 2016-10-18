BRIEF-Jordan Mortgage Refinance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
HONG KONG, Oct 18 (IFR) - Societe Generale has named Stephen Swift as head of Global Finance for Asia Pacific, with effect from January 1 2017.
Swift takes over from Sadia Ricke, who has been appointed chief country officer for the UK, also effective the same date.
Based in Hong Kong, Swift will report to Hikaru Ogata, Asia Pacific CEO, and Pierre Palmieri, global head of global finance.
Swift has been with Societe Generale for 29 years and most recently served as deputy head of global syndicate. (Reporting by Thomas Blott; editing by Dharsan Singh)
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago