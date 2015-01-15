LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Societe Generale has added Dieter Veit as co-head of corporate finance and head of mergers and acquisitions in Germany. He starts today, and replaces Jan Caspar Hoffmann, who has "decided to pursue other career opportunities", according to the bank.

Based in Frankfurt, he will report globally to Thierry d'Argent, global head of corporate finance, and locally to Guido Zoeller, group country head of Germany and Austria.

Veit joins the bank from Rothschild, where most recently he was a managing director, responsible for corporate finance advisory. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)