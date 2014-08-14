Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
(Corrects name in paragraph 2 and 4 to Baader from Badder)
Aug 14 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking said Klaus Baader, chief economist for Asia Pacific, will take on the additional role of head of research, Asia, effective Sept. 1.
Baader takes over from Guy Stear, who has been promoted to global head of credit strategy based in Paris.
Baader joined SocGen in 2009 and has been chief economist for the region since 2012.
Baader will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Patrick Legland, global head of research, and Frank Drouet, head of global markets, Asia Pacific.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
