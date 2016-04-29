LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Zeina Bignier, Societe Generale's global head of debt capital markets public sector origination, is on leave from the bank, according to several sources.

She is still employed by the French lender, but her duties are being handled by various members of her team.

Bignier joined the bank in 1995. She headed the bank's SSA business from 2000 and was also appointed deputy head of DCM in 2006. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)