PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Guy Bottrill has left BNP Paribas to join Societe Generale as director of Northern European origination, according to sources.
He will work alongside Tom Minoletti, also a director, and report to global co-heads of corporate origination, Brendon Moran and Felix Orsini.
Bottrill is on gardening leave from BNP Paribas where he worked in the bank's Northern European corporate team. He will start his new position at Societe Generale on January 26. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.