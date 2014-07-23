LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - Jonathan Weinberger has been appointed as Societe Generale CIB's head of capital markets engineering group, following Antoine Loudenot's move to head the French banking group's investor relations department, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Weinberger joined SG in 2010 and was most recently co-head of debt capital markets origination in New York. He also traded options for UBS and helped develop the interest rate and debt capital markets offering for Barclays.

Weinberger is based in London and reports to Demetrio Salorio, SG CIB's global head of debt capital markets. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)