Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - Jonathan Weinberger has been appointed as Societe Generale CIB's head of capital markets engineering group, following Antoine Loudenot's move to head the French banking group's investor relations department, according to a memo seen by IFR.
Weinberger joined SG in 2010 and was most recently co-head of debt capital markets origination in New York. He also traded options for UBS and helped develop the interest rate and debt capital markets offering for Barclays.
Weinberger is based in London and reports to Demetrio Salorio, SG CIB's global head of debt capital markets. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.