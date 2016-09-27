LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed
Sylvie Prea as group director of corporate social responsibility
from January 1, replacing Jean-Michel Mepuis who is retiring.
Prea is head of human resources for global banking and
investor solutions. In her new position she will join the group
management committee.
Earlier in her career she worked in infrastructure
financing, international trade and the aeronautical sector
within SG's corporate and investment bank.
She joined the HR area in 2003.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)