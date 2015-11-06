LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Societe Generale has shaken up its financial institutions debt capital markets business following the departure of Ulrich Worms, its head of FIG DCM for Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Worms' coverage has been split between Simon Holz and Julien Gamel. Holz will now head financial institutions DCM for Germany and Austria, while Gamel will continue to head France, Belgium and Luxembourg FIs.

The pair will co-head the Netherlands FI business.

Societe Generale has also created a new role of head of financial institutions Northern Europe, which will be filled by David Wattebled.

They all report to Sebastien Domanico, global head of DCM financial institutions origination.

Worms had been at Societe Generale since June 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile, having joined from Barclays. He has left the bank to pursue other opportunities. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker)