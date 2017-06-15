LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.

Francis will join from Lloyds Banking Group, where she has worked since 2006 and was most recently managing director for global corporates in its commercial banking unit.

Standard Chartered said Francis will be responsible for its corporate and financial institutions business in Europe. She will report to Paul Skelton, head of global banking, and Tracy Clarke, CEO for Europe and Americas. She will start in October.

Prior to Lloyds, Francis worked for HSBC for 17 years in risk, trading, sales, operations and wholesale banking roles across the UK, US and Asia. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Philip Wright)