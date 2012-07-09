DUBAI, July 9 Standard Chartered
appointed Raheel Ahmed as its regional consumer banking head for
the Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, replacing Vishu
Ramachandran who has been named chief operating officer for
global consumer banking, the lender said.
Ahmed, who joined the bank in 2004, will report to Steve
Bertamini, group executive director and chief executive of
consumer banking, and will be based in Dubai, the Asia-focused
bank said in a statement on Monday.
In May, the U.K.-based lender named Morad Mahlouji as its
regional head for origination and client coverage for Middle
East and North Africa (MENA).
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)