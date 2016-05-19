LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed
Alexandre Deschatres as head of financial institutions for
France, Belgium and Luxembourg, the bank said.
Deschatres is responsible for covering financial institution
clients in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and supporting their
business needs in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
He joined Standard Chartered from BBVA where he was head of
debt capital markets financials, France and Belgium, and most
recently, head of institutional client group, France and
Belgium.
Prior to BBVA, he was in charge of long-term funding at
Dexia, and has previously held coverage and product roles at
Credit Agricole.
Based in Paris, Deschatres reports to Gwynne Master,
regional head of financial institutions, Europe and Americas,
and Caroline Eber-Ittel, head of corporate and institutional
banking, France and CEO, France.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Alice Gledhill; Editing by Robert
Smith)