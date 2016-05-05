SINGAPORE, May 5 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Aaron Gwak as head of capital markets for the ASEAN region, effective June 1.

Gwak is currently head of ASEAN debt capital markets.

He will report to Henrik Raber, global head of capital markets, and will continue to be based in Singapore.

Gwak replaces Lynette Ortiz, who has been named head of international corporates and financial institutions for the Philippines. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)