BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
DUBAI, July 27 Standard Chartered has picked Julian Wynter, group head of internal audit, as United Arab Emirates chief executive, two sources told Reuters on Monday.
Wynter is likely to take charge in August after the departure of current UAE Chief Executive Mohsin Nathani, who resigned from the bank in April, said one of the sources.
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment, saying the appointment of Nathani's replacement had yet to be announced internally.
Wynter is currently group head of internal audit but was previously chief executive and managing director of the bank's Malaysia business.
The bank has seen several changes in recent months. Viswanathan Shankar, chief executive of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas, resigned, while Christos Papadopoulos will stand down in October from his position as regional chief executive of the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.
New chief executive Bill Winters is seeking to change the fortunes of Standard Chartered, which has been hurt by problems including fines from U.S. regulators for misconduct, plunging commodities prices and a weakened trading environment.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho, editing by David Evans)
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.