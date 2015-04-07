DUBAI, April 7 Mohsin Nathani has resigned as
chief executive of Standard Chartered's business in the
United Arab Emirates, the bank said on Tuesday.
Several senior members of staff have left the emerging
markets-focused bank, which has been struggling after a two-year
slump.
Nathani, who joined Standard Chartered in 2010 as chief
executive of Pakistan, will remain at the bank during his notice
period and ensure a smooth transition to a successor, the bank
said.
Viswanathan Shankar resigned as chief executive of Europe,
Middle East, Africa and Americas, and will step down from the
board at the end of April, Standard Chartered said last week.
Afaq Khan quit last month as chief executive of Standard
Chartered Saadiq, the lender's global Islamic banking business.
In the UAE, Bejan Roohi has also resigned as the bank's
managing director and head of origination and client coverage
for Abu Dhabi, Roohi confirmed to Reuters last month.
The bank in October 2014 closed the accounts of thousands of
small and medium sized business customers in the UAE in response
to pressure from U.S. regulators to cut its risk following an
anti-money laundering settlement.
Its new chief executive, Bill Winters, is expected to
oversee a shakeup when he takes over from Peter Sands in June.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)