DUBAI, July 2 Standard Chartered has
appointed Andreas Meletiou as chief executive officer for its
Iraq operations effective July 1, a spokesperson for the bank
said on Thursday.
Meletiou has replaced Gavin Wishart, who left the bank last
year having originally been appointed Iraq CEO in 2013.
The new CEO is familiar with the bank's operations in Iraq,
having worked on developing Standard Chartered's strategy for
entering the Middle Eastern country in 2013, the spokesperson
said.
Meletiou was regional head of transaction banking for banks
in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan since April 2013,
according to his LinkedIn profile, and has been with the bank
since January 2007.
