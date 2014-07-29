BRIEF-Aaron's CEO John Robinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 mln
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
July 29 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd said Katherine Tsang, chairperson for Greater China, has decided to take an early retirement from Aug. 1 to pursue personal challenges.
Tsang joined the bank in 1992.
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
* Harley-Davidson Inc - CEO Matthew Levatich's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes