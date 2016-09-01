(Fixes typo in headline)
HONG KONG, Sept 1 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has
hired Paul Skelton as global head of banking, luring another
senior manager away from arch rival HSBC.
Skelton, who was most recently head of commercial banking
for Asia Pacific, follows his former boss, Simon Cooper, who
joined StanChart as CEO for corporate and institutional banking
in April. Mark Smith, another former HSBC stalwart, joined as
chief risk officer in January.
Skelton will join in Singapore in December and will report
to Cooper.
His newly created role puts Skelton in charge of StanChart's
relationships with its large corporate and financial institution
clients.
StanChart is revamping its management under group CEO Bill
Winters, who is seeking to restore the emerging-markets lender
to its former glory after a run of losses from bad lending
decisions.
It posted a $994 million pre-tax profit for the first half
of 2016, reversing a S$990 million loss in the second half of
last year.
