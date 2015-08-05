BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON Aug 5 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered has appointed Mark Smith, currently at rival HSBC, as its new chief risk officer, where he will oversee credit, market and operational risk.
Standard Chartered, which is due to report second-quarter results later on Wednesday, said on Wednesday Smith will join it in January from HSBC, where he is currently chief risk officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has been at HSBC or its predecessor Midland Bank since 1982.
He will be based in London and report directly to new Chief Executive Bill Winters as a member of his recently announced management team. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Simon Jessop)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.