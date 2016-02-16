LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Standard Bank's emerging markets desk
in London that focuses on high-yield bonds has ceased doing
business, according to people familiar with the matter.
The desk, which is part of Standard Advisory London, focused
mainly on sub-Saharan African high-yield bonds.
Standard Advisory London is a part of Standard Bank's UK
business that was not bought by Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China last year.
The shuttering comes as African high-yield bond sales have
plunged in the last few years with the most recent being two
deals in 2015 totalling US$525m, according to IFR data.
In 2014, the sector racked up US$1.85bn, not including
junk-rated bank or sovereign issuance from the region.
A Standard Bank spokesperson declined to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)