April 28 Standard Life Plc on Tuesday appointed John Devine non-executive chairman of investment arm Standard Life Investments with immediate effect.

Devine is a non-executive director of Standard Life Investments.

He replaces John Paynter, who retired from board with immediate effect due to health reasons, the company said.

Paynter had served as non-executive chairman since 2012.

Shares in parent firm Standard Life were down 1 percent at 468.9 pence at 1240 GMT.

Standard Life also appointed Crawford Gillies as senior independent director until 2016. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)