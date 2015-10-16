LONDON Oct 16 Guy Jubb, one of Europe's leading
corporate governance champions, is to retire from his role as
head of governance and stewardship at British funds firm
Standard Life Investments, the company said on Friday.
The veteran investor, who has worked for the investment arm
of British insurer Standard Life since its inception in
1998, will be stepping down from his role in March.
A process to find his replacement is underway, the company
said.
Jubb is best known for his vocal protests against executives
for poor company performance and excessive boardroom pay at
annual meetings, earning him a reputation as one of Europe's
strongest advocates for active shareholder engagement.
He played a key role in the campaign for Britain's binding
shareholder vote on company remuneration policies, which has
prompted sweeping changes in the way UK companies pay and
incentivise their staff.
