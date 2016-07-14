LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has hired Christopher Mackel from Morgan Stanley to work as an associate in its European debt capital markets team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mackel had been at Morgan Stanley since 2013. Based in the London and Frankfurt offices, he covered German and French investment-grade issuers.

Mackel holds a BSc in Economics from the University of Bristol. (Reporting by Robert Hogg,; Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)