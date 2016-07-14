BRIEF-Ocado still expects multiple deals with multiple partners
* CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term
LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has hired Christopher Mackel from Morgan Stanley to work as an associate in its European debt capital markets team, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Mackel had been at Morgan Stanley since 2013. Based in the London and Frankfurt offices, he covered German and French investment-grade issuers.
Mackel holds a BSc in Economics from the University of Bristol. (Reporting by Robert Hogg,; Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)
LONDON, Jan 31 British carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright reported a return to like-for-like sales growth in Britain in its third quarter, helped by a store refurbishment programme.
LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.