LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed
former HSBC banker Paul Skelton as global head of banking,
responsible for its large corporate and financial institution
client relationships.
Skelton will be based in Singapore and start in December,
Standard Chartered said on Thursday. He will report to Simon
Cooper, chief executive of its corporate and institutional
banking unit. He also joined from HSBC.
Skelton was HSBC's head of commercial banking for
Asia-Pacific. He has been in banking for 30 years, including 28
years at HSBC, where he was previously head of commercial
banking for Middle East and North Africa and head of banking
for MENA.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)