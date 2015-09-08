By Spencer Anderson
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - Societe Generale CIB has
named Laurent Morel as head of debt capital markets for Asia
Pacific.
Morel replaces Yves Jacob, who was appointed senior banker
in charge of the global relationship with international
financial institutions. This was Morel's previous role before
relocating to Hong Kong in August.
He will report to Patrick Menard, global head of capital
markets and to Sadia Ricke, head of global finance in Asia
Pacific.
Morel joined the French bank in 1994 as a mid-cap
relationship manager in the French retail network, and moved to
New York in 1997 as a senior relationship manager for US
subsidiaries of European multinational corporates.
He joined the DCM team in 2001 in Paris and became global
head of DCM corporate origination in 2007.
In 2008, he was named global head of equity capital markets
and, then, senior banker in charge of international financial
institutions in April 2012.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh and
Daniel Stanton)