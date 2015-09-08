By Spencer Anderson

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (IFR) - Societe Generale CIB has named Laurent Morel as head of debt capital markets for Asia Pacific.

Morel replaces Yves Jacob, who was appointed senior banker in charge of the global relationship with international financial institutions. This was Morel's previous role before relocating to Hong Kong in August.

He will report to Patrick Menard, global head of capital markets and to Sadia Ricke, head of global finance in Asia Pacific.

Morel joined the French bank in 1994 as a mid-cap relationship manager in the French retail network, and moved to New York in 1997 as a senior relationship manager for US subsidiaries of European multinational corporates.

He joined the DCM team in 2001 in Paris and became global head of DCM corporate origination in 2007.

In 2008, he was named global head of equity capital markets and, then, senior banker in charge of international financial institutions in April 2012. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)