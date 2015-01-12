(Updates story after StormHarbour corrects Turnball's previous role at BofA Merrill in second paragraph)

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank StormHarbour has hired two veterans of the capital markets to its London office, as the firm seeks to build out its securities business.

Mike Turnbull, who was most recently head of infrastructure capital markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joins as a managing director in the capital markets business. He has 24 years of experience in the sector, including eight at BofA Merrill, and will oversee StormHarbour's debt capital markets platform.

Turnbull was previously at Morgan Stanley, where he held leadership roles in capital markets and investment banking, and where he executed a number of strategic transactions for clients including the Bank of England, Network Rail and major financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Spry joins from RBS, where he was most recently head of UK insurance coverage. At StormHarbour, he will take up the role of head of insurance solutions and advisory.

Prior to RBS, he was a senior vice president in the capital markets division of the global reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter. He has also worked at Standard & Poor's, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

Both will report to Antonio Cacorino, managing principal at the boutique firm. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Christopher Spink)