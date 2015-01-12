(Updates story after StormHarbour corrects Turnball's previous
role at BofA Merrill in second paragraph)
LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank StormHarbour
has hired two veterans of the capital markets to its London
office, as the firm seeks to build out its securities business.
Mike Turnbull, who was most recently head of infrastructure
capital markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joins as a managing director in
the capital markets business. He has 24 years of experience in
the sector, including eight at BofA Merrill, and will oversee
StormHarbour's debt capital markets platform.
Turnbull was previously at Morgan Stanley, where he held
leadership roles in capital markets and investment banking, and
where he executed a number of strategic transactions for clients
including the Bank of England, Network Rail and major financial
institutions.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Spry joins from RBS, where he was most
recently head of UK insurance coverage. At StormHarbour, he will
take up the role of head of insurance solutions and advisory.
Prior to RBS, he was a senior vice president in the capital
markets division of the global reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter.
He has also worked at Standard & Poor's, Morgan Stanley and Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Both will report to Antonio Cacorino, managing principal at
the boutique firm.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Christopher Spink)