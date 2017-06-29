NEW YORK, June 29 (IFR) - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the
corporate and investment bank of SunTrust Banks, has hired four
managing directors including David Bain who joins as head of
technology and services M&A.
Bain comes to SunTrust from Pacific Crest Securities where
he was co-head of investment banking and head of M&A. Prior to
that, he worked as an M&A banker at Sagent Advisors, Wachovia
Securities and Lehman Brothers.
SunTrust has also hired Scott Peterson from BMO Capital
Markets as a managing director to cover software, and Per-Arne
"PA" Weiner from boutique Signal Hill as a managing director on
financial technology coverage.
Terry Tillman also joins from Raymond James as managing
director in software equity research.
Bain and Peterson will be based in San Francisco. Weiner is
based in New York, while Tillman works in Atlanta.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Paul Kilby)