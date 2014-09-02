BRIEF-Editas announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
* Editas medicine, inc. Announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
Sept 2 Threadneedle Investments, the investment management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, appointed Maya Bhandari as investment strategist to its multi-asset allocation team.
Bhandari joins from Citigroup Inc, where she was a director of global macro strategy & asset allocation.
Threadneedle said Bhandari, who started on Aug. 18, is based in London and reports to Toby Nangle, the head of multi-asset allocation.
* Editas medicine, inc. Announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
* Vuzix provides business update and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
March 16 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's use of an alias email address while he was chief executive officer at Exxon Mobil Corp was "entirely proper," attorneys representing the company said in a letter to a New York court on Thursday.