* Global Net Lease Inc - For 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 million of assets - SEC Filing
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Jean Pierre Mustier, formerly head of corporate and investment banking at UniCredit, has joined Tikehau Capital as a partner to help the fund manager's international expansion.
Mustier joined in early January and is based in London. He stepped down from UniCredit at the end of 2014 after a tenure of almost four years at the bank. He is, however, still a member of UniCredit's international advisory board.
As well as overseeing Tikehau's international expansion, Mustier will contribute to the fund manager's existing business.
Tikehau Capital Group manages 5bn for institutional and private investors in various asset classes - listed and private equity, credit, private debt, and real estate - through its asset management subsidiary, Tikehau IM. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.