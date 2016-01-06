(Adds share performance, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Jan 6 Totvs SA Executive
President Rodrigo Kede has quit, a securities filing said on
Wednesday, indicating a slowing of the succession process at
Latin America's largest maker of business management software.
In the filing, Totvs said founder and Chief Executive
Officer Laércio Cosentino would assume Kede's position until the
São Paulo-based company's board finds a replacement.
Kede, a former International Business Machines Corp
executive for about two decades, was named in June to take over
as executive president before succeeding Cosentino as CEO within
three years. Both executives jointly executed Totvs' takeover of
rival Bematech SA for about 556 million reais ($139 million) in
August.
"Unfortunately, Rodrigo Kede recently detected a health
issue, with personal and family impact, leading him to this
decision," the filing said, without elaborating.
Shares of Totvs fell as much as 2 percent after the
announcement but had rebounded to trade unchanged at 30.54 reais
in midmorning trading in São Paulo.
Succession at Totvs gained traction as Brazil's worst
recession in a quarter-century began to hamper the outlook for
one of the country's most dynamic service sectors in recent
years. Under Cosentino, Totvs bought more than two dozen rivals
to tap market segments other than business management software
and regions beyond Brazil.
Analysts said Kede was helping lower the exposure of Totvs
to sectors that were early adopters of technology but are now
suffering because of the recession and depressed capital
spending. Manufacturers and logistics companies account for
about 45 percent of Totvs' annual revenue, Banco Brasil Plural
analyst Ronny Berger said in a client note last month.
($1 = 4.0351 Brazilian reais)
