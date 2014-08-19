Aug 19 Towers Watson & Co, a provider of
human resources, risk and financial management services, named
Eric Speer its global head of risk consulting and software
business.
He will take over his new role from Sept. 1 and will be
based in Towers Watson's Stamford office in Connecticut.
Speer, who replaces Rory O'Brien, has been with Towers
Watson for 25 years. In the period, he held various positions in
the company, including risk consulting and software head for
Americas region.
For the past eight years, Speer has been managing the east
division of Towers Watson's U.S. human capital consulting
business.