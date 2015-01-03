Jan 3 Adam Levine, a former assistant press secretary for U.S. President George W. Bush, has left his position as managing director of global public affairs at TPG Capital LP, a spokesman for the private equity firm said on Saturday.

Levine left TPG effective Dec. 31, said Owen Blicksilver, president of Owen Blicksilver PR Inc, a public relations firm that represents TPG. TPG has not yet appointed someone to replace Levine, Blicksilver added.

Levine said by email that he had decided to go back into politics but he was not yet ready to announce his next move.

Levine, a former television producer, joined TPG in 2008 after providing it public relations advice on the $45 billion takeover of Texas power utility Energy Future Holdings , the largest leveraged buyout in history. Energy Future filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

Previously, Levine served as vice president for corporate communications at investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc . Before this, he served as assistant White House press secretary and director of television news for Bush.

TPG has $66 billion in assets under management. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)