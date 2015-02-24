Feb 24 TPG Capital LP, the U.S. private equity firm that fired its spokesman for allegedly leaking confidential documents to the media, has hired crisis PR expert Adam Mendelsohn as its next communications chief, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Mendelsohn, who has served as a PR advisor to American professional basketball player LeBron James, was named a TPG managing director and head of the firm's external affairs, the people said.

The sources requested anonymity because Mendelsohn's appointment is not yet public. TPG, which is based in San Francisco and Fort Worth, Texas, declined to comment.

Mendelsohn replaces Adam Levine, who is now being sued by the firm. TPG is accusing Levine, a former assistant White House press secretary, of taking confidential documents and distributing them to the New York Times and other media after being denied a promotion to a partnership position.

Levine disputes these allegations and says he was dismissed because he alerted TPG's senior management to serious issues of non-compliance and defrauding its investors of millions of dollars in fees and expenses.

Mendelsohn, who has worked at Mercury Public Affairs in Los Angeles since 2008, was a former spokesman for Arnold Schwarzenegger when he was the governor of California. Mendelsohn could not be reached for comment.

Mercury's website said Mendelsohn has provided communications and media advice to companies, CEOs, celebrities and athletes.

TPG has $66 billion under management in assets that include private equity, credit investments and real estate.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Liana B. Baker in New York)