Feb 24 TPG Capital LP, the U.S. private equity
firm that fired its spokesman for allegedly leaking confidential
documents to the media, has hired crisis PR expert Adam
Mendelsohn as its next communications chief, two people familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
Mendelsohn, who has served as a PR advisor to American
professional basketball player LeBron James, was named a TPG
managing director and head of the firm's external affairs, the
people said.
The sources requested anonymity because Mendelsohn's
appointment is not yet public. TPG, which is based in San
Francisco and Fort Worth, Texas, declined to comment.
Mendelsohn replaces Adam Levine, who is now being sued by
the firm. TPG is accusing Levine, a former assistant White House
press secretary, of taking confidential documents and
distributing them to the New York Times and other media after
being denied a promotion to a partnership position.
Levine disputes these allegations and says he was dismissed
because he alerted TPG's senior management to serious issues of
non-compliance and defrauding its investors of millions of
dollars in fees and expenses.
Mendelsohn, who has worked at Mercury Public Affairs in Los
Angeles since 2008, was a former spokesman for Arnold
Schwarzenegger when he was the governor of California.
Mendelsohn could not be reached for comment.
Mercury's website said Mendelsohn has provided
communications and media advice to companies, CEOs, celebrities
and athletes.
TPG has $66 billion under management in assets that include
private equity, credit investments and real estate.
