July 23 TriArtisan Capital Partners LLC, the merchant banking arm of Morgan Joseph TriArtisan LLC, appointed Scott Lemone as head of retail investment.

Lemone, who has over 25 years of experience, has previously worked with Merrill Lynch and was most recently head of retailing group at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

TriArtisan Capital Partners invested in TGI Friday's, the global casual dining company, in May.