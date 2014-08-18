BRIEF-First Solar begins operation of 250 megawatt Moapa Southern Paiute solar project
* First solar begins operation of 250 megawatt moapa southern paiute solar project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 18 British bank TSB Banking Group Plc hired David Fenton from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) as chief economist.
Fenton will be responsible for providing intelligence and analysis to TSB's senior management on economic issues impacting the business.
Fenton, who will be based in Edinburgh, Scotland, will report to Candy Gil, TSB's director of planning, reporting and analysis.
Fenton has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. He was senior economist at RBS and has also worked at Ernst & Young.
TSB was carved out of Lloyds Banking Group Plc under orders from European regulators. TSB listed on the London Stock Exchange in June.
* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.