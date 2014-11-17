LONDON Nov 17 Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon
has created a new role of global head of human
resources as it reinforces controls on staff conduct in the wake
of recent trading scandals.
The company, which makes money by matching buyers and
sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said on Monday it had
hired Carrie Heiss, formerly global head of human resources at
derivatives broker Newedge, to fill the position.
Chief Executive John Phizackerley, who took the helm at
Tullett in September, said Heiss would focus on conduct.
"Conduct and behaviour issues are a priority for our
management team and Carrie will be closely involved in evolving,
monitoring and enforcing our code of conduct, ensuring that we
behave with honesty, integrity and respect," Phizackerley said
in a statement.
Recent scandals including allegations of benchmark interest
rate (Libor) rigging and manipulation in the currency market
have brought the role of interdealer brokers under greater
scrutiny.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office in October charged a former
Tullett broker in connection with Libor rigging and the company
said earlier this month that it was under investigation by the
Financial Conduct Authority.
Tullett rivals ICAP and RP Martin have already been
fined by authorities as part of the Libor probe and a number of
their former employees have already faced charges.
The recent settlements paid by six banks for failing to
prevent their traders attempting to manipulate the $5.3
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market have also raised
questions about the relationship between commercial bank dealers
and brokers.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Keith Weir)