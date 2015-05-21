ZURICH May 21 Geneva-based Union Bancaire Privee's head of alternative investments Arie Assayag is set to leave the private bank by the end of the month, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The hedge fund specialist's departure, to develop an as-yet undisclosed personal project, has sparked a streamlining of UBP's business with institutional clients, the source said.

The alternative investments arm will be merged with investment management into a wider asset management arm, which will be co-run by Eftychia Fischer and Nicolas Faller.

Assayag has been with UBP since February 2012, when the private bank bought Nexar, a Paris-based fund-of-hedge fund group he had co-founded and run.

UBP does not plan to quit the alternative investment business, where it manages roughly 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.7 billion) in products such as mandates and fund-of-hedge-funds, the person said.

Once a thriving source of capital for hedge funds, fund of funds hold a number of funds to try to reduce the overall risk of a portfolio.

However, they have faced criticism for adding another layer of fees and failing to protect investors from convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

As a result, the assets managed by them has shrunk to $682 billion from nearly $800 billion before the 2008 financial crisis, while the number is down to 1,718 from nearly 2,500, according to data from industry tracker HFR.

Assayag's departure comes shortly after UBP agreed to buy the international business of 300-year-old British wealth manager Coutts, in a bid to branch out from its struggling home market. ($1 = 0.9357 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart, additional reporting by Nishant Kumar in London; editing by David Evans)