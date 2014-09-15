LONDON, Sept 15 UBS has poached dealmaker Ian Carnegie-Brown from rival Credit Suisse to lead its consumer and retail team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Carnegie-Brown, who has more than 25 years experience in investment banking, will join UBS in January.

He spent six years at Credit Suisse, where he led the bank's team of advisers supporting Imperial Tobacco on its $7 billion acquisition of some assets from Reynolds American and Lorillard.

He had previously worked at Citi and Schroders .

Nick Hassall, who came to London from Hong Kong in 2012 to lead the global consumer products and retail group, will return to a fully client facing role as a senior banker in the team, the memo added. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)