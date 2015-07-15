LONDON, July 15 UBS has hired Jason
Hutchings of Citi to head up mergers and acquisitions for
natural resources, utilities, power and infrastructure as it
builds up its deals firepower, a source familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
Hutchings, who formerly worked as head of metals and mining
for EMEA at Citi, will report to the region's M&A head Severin
Brizay.
Hutchings will begin work at the bank in October, the source
added, declining to be named since the matter is private.
UBS declined to comment. Hutchings was not immediately
available for comment.
The move was earlier reported by Bloomberg LP.
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Susan Fenton)