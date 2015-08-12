NEW YORK, Aug 12 (IFR) - Kevin Arnold, head of foreign exchange, rates and credit for the Americas at UBS, is to move to the newly created role of senior relationship manager in investor client services, a position intended to better link the bank's equities and rates groups.

Arnold will take on his new role on November 1, after which UBS senior relationship managers for equities, foreign exchange, rates and credit across the globe will all report to him.

He will in turn report to global co-head of equities Rob Karofsky and global co-head of FX rates and credit George Athanasopoulos. He will also join the management committees of both groups. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Gareth Gore)