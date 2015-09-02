LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Gaetano Bassolino, head of FIG and
emerging markets client solutions for the EMEA region at UBS, is
to move to Asia to take on the role of head of debt capital
markets clients solutions for the region, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR.
Bassolino will relocate to Hong Kong and start in the newly
created role on November 1 and will report to Fabio Lisanti,
global head of DCMCS globally. Regionally, he will also report
to Eric Lafon for his FX, rates, credit public side duties and
Michel Lee for his private side responsibilities.
UBS established the DCMCS group in August last year to
improve coordination between its public and private businesses.
By combining the two, UBS is trying to provide more coordinated
solutions to clients.
Bassolino will be replaced in his current role by Mikael
Petersen, who will join UBS at the end of November as head of
EMEA FIG client solutions. He will report to Fabio Lisanti and
Ian Slatter, head of FX, rates and credit distribution EMEA.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)