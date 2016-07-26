Egypt M2 money supply up 39.52 pct at end-December -c.bank
CAIRO, Jan 31 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 39.52 percent at the end of December from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, July 26 (IFR) - UBS Asset Management has hired Hayden Briscoe as head of fixed income for Asia Pacific.
Briscoe joins from AllianceBernstein, where he managed international and renminbi fixed-income funds and was an active commentator on China.
He will be based in Hong Kong and report to John Dugenske, global head of fixed income at UBS Asset Management.
Briscoe joined AllianceBernstein as director in 2009 and had earlier worked at Schroders, Colonial First State and Bankers Trust. (Reporting by Steve Garton; Editing by Vincent Baby)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Says that on Oct. 18 started negotiations with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o. concerning an investment agreement