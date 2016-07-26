HONG KONG, July 26 (IFR) - UBS Asset Management has hired Hayden Briscoe as head of fixed income for Asia Pacific.

Briscoe joins from AllianceBernstein, where he managed international and renminbi fixed-income funds and was an active commentator on China.

He will be based in Hong Kong and report to John Dugenske, global head of fixed income at UBS Asset Management.

Briscoe joined AllianceBernstein as director in 2009 and had earlier worked at Schroders, Colonial First State and Bankers Trust. (Reporting by Steve Garton; Editing by Vincent Baby)