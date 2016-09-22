NEW YORK, Sept 22 (IFR) - UBS has brought in Douglas Chen as
head of EM syndicate Americas, adding to a growing list of
senior bankers covering the asset class.
Chen was previously co-CEO and managing director of
fixed-income at Itau before he left the Brazilian bank in late
2014. Prior to that, he was a director at Deutsche Bank for
Latin America debt capital markets.
Chen joins UBS just months after the Swiss bank hired Carlos
Mendoza as head of debt capital markets and client solutions for
Latin America.
Mendoza also worked at Deutsche Bank, where he was co-head
of Latin America DCM.
UBS has also recently hired Jose Luis Martinez from JP
Morgan as head of LatAm M&A, Daniel Bassan from Credit Suisse as
a managing director in Brazil, and Facundo Vazquez from Itau as
head of equity capital markets in Latin America.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)