BRIEF-Autonomy Spain Real Estate Q4 rental revenue at 1.4 mln euros
* Said on Monday Q4 total rental revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) vs 1.5 million euros year ago
LONDON, Aug 26 (IFR) - UBS has appointed Chris Forshner as global head of corporate origination within its debt capital markets clients solutions business (DCMCS), according to a source.
In what is a new job at the bank, he will be responsible for driving coverage of UBS's corporate clients across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Based in New York, he will report to Amir Hoveyda, UBS's global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions.
Forshner was previously co-head of corporate DCM for the Americas with Christian Stewart.
Stewart has been promoted to head of DCMCS Americas, reporting to Ros Stephenson and William Vereker, who lead corporate client solutions globally at the Swiss bank. He replaces Michael Davidson.
In addition to his broader corporate role, Forshner will take on a senior coverage role across products for a select group of REIT clients, partnering with Alan Felder and the RELL (real estate, lodging and leisure) coverage team.
Melanie Czarra and Isabelle Toledano-Koutsouris continue to head up UBS's EMEA corporate debt capital markets and clients solutions business, and report to Vinod Vasan and Mikael Petersen as co-heads of DCMCS coverage for EMEA.
Davidson will be joining UBS's Group Asset Liability Management (GALM) Americas in the Autumn, reporting to Claude Moser, global head of GALM, and Mike McGovern, Wealth Management Americas and Americas CFO.
He will initially partner with Tom Prangley, current head of GALM Americas, and will assume leadership of the team in early 2017. Prangley's new role will be announced at a later stage. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)
* Aibel and Aker Solutions have, on behalf of the licence partners, been awarded contracts for hook-up and commissioning assistance for the Johan Sverdrup field centre, phase 1, off Norway
Jan 31 Thai Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl said in a press conference: