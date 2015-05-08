(Corrects spelling of name in the fourth paragraph. This story was also published separately under )

HONG KONG May 8 David Chin, UBS AG's head of Asia investment banking business, is retiring from the Swiss bank after more than two decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Hong Kong-based Chin will continue in his position until the summer to allow for an orderly transition, Matthew Hanning, UBS's group managing director said in the memo.

"During David's tenure, UBS has firmly established itself as an outstanding client and investment banking franchise in Asia despite the global challenges faced by the group," Hanning, who also heads UBS's Asia-Pacific investment banking, wrote in the memo.

Chin has been contemplating his retirement for a while, a person close to him said. Chin does not plan to join a rival bank at this stage and intends to spend time with his family.

Chin, who joined UBS in 1996, was named co-head of Asia investment banking in 2009 and became the sole head of Asia corporate client solutions group last year. Chin was instrumental in advising on several China outbound deals and closely worked with several Chinese financial institutions on their fund raising and M&A activities.

A UBS spokesman confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Denny Thomas)